What Is This Strange Ford Maverick Prototype Testing?

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 Ford Maverick proving to be a massive hit with shoppers over the past several months, the new compact pickup has already earned “icon” status within FoMoCo’s ranks, which means that new variants are likely on the way. Ford previously refused to rule out a high-performance ST-like variant or...

fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Is Third Most Satisfying Vehicle For Gen X

The Ford Mustang has produced some mixed results in recent studies, with the 2019 model ranking as the best mid-size sports car in terms of J.D. Power’s dependability ratings, but the lowest rated American sports car by Consumer Reports, while the latter organization also gave the Mustang a lower than average predicted reliability rating and named it one of the top 10 most satisfying vehicles to own. Now, the Ford Mustang has also landed as the third most satisfying vehicle among those that belong to Generation X courtesy of Consumer Reports‘ most satisfying cars by age group list, joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E in that regard.
Poll: Which Do You Prefer – Ford Oval Badging Or Ford Script Lettering?

The blue Ford logo is so iconic that the automaker itself is often simply referred to as The Blue Oval, a sign that the symbol that represents the company has become a cultural staple. That oblong blue insignia has been proudly featured on vehicles for almost a century now, encircling the signature Ford script lettering with an instantly recognizable shape and color. Lately, though, a new trend has emerged, as the automaker has ditched the recognizable oval on certain models and redesigned some front grilles to just four bold letters emblazoned on the grille, spelling, of course, “FORD.”
2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Highway And Fuel Economy Test: Video

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is a midsize truck with a lot of off-road bite. Two of the most common questions that we’ve received about the Ranger Tremor are how it performs during normal highway driving, and how fuel efficient it is. Ford Authority executive editor, Alex Luft, recently had the opportunity to spend some time with the Ranger Tremor, putting it through its paces so we could let you know the answers to those questions.
#Ford Maverick#The Maverick#Prototypes#Vehicles
BMW M3 Touring laps the Nurburgring in 7:35.060

The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest estate ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Performs Well With Heavy Payload: Video

The 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid remains a hot commodity in today’s market after far exceeding The Blue Oval’s expectations for the thrifty, inexpensive pickup. Routinely one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid has also earned its fair share of accolades and even compared favorably against non-traditional rivals such as the Honda Civic. Aside from being easy to maintain, the Maverick Hybrid also performs quite well while hauling a heavy payload in this video from YouTuber John of the jmc600 channel, too.
2021 Ford Performance Bronco R: Live Photo Gallery

The Ford Bronco R is built to handle off-road scenarios with ease without sacrificing precious speed during racing events. It debuted at the 2019 Baja 1000 race and has spent plenty of time in the sun and sand since then. Recently, Ford Authority was able to see the 2021 Ford Performance Bronco R in the flesh (or sheet metal, as it were) at last year’s SEMA exhibition, and we were thoroughly impressed.
Early Ford Maverick Interior Sketches Featured Much Bigger Touchscreens

As most are well aware by now, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, no matter which trim one opts for. This isn’t necessarily what most would consider small, given the fact that 8 inches is exactly how large the largest Ford F-150 infotainment screen was prior to the launch of the all-new 2021 model. Regardless, we here at Ford Authority were going through press materials for the Ford Maverick recently, and noticed something interesting – it seems as if the truck’s design team originally envisioned giving the Maverick a larger touchscreen.
Ford
Cars
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted, Predictably Loses Range: Video

With deliveries and sales of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning underway, many owners will undoubtedly looking to complement the many cool features present on the EV pickup – including vehicle-to-vehicle charging – with some modifications. Luckily for them, many of the existing aftermarket parts for the ICE Ford F-150 will also work on the EV version, and that includes ReadyLift’s two-inch leveling kit, which Town & Country Ford recently installed on this 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat with the standard range battery.
Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
Ford Valencia Engine Plant Using Drones To Keep Track Of Inventory

Ford has been using things like robots and drones more and more in recent years, tasking those mechanical workers with doing everything from retooling plants to possibly serving as a recovery aid for those that have lost their vehicles in the wilderness. Now, drones are playing a critical role at the Ford Valencia Engine plant in Spain, too – monitoring stock levels in a more efficient manner than the traditional method of having someone walk around and perform the same job.
Ford F-150 Among Top 10 Used Cars With Smallest Price Changes In May

Finding a good deal on a used vehicle isn’t terribly easy to do these days, thanks to the fact that global supply chain issues have led to large production cuts, which means that supply can’t keep up with current demand. As a result, used vehicle prices have set new records for months now, though there are signs that things are beginning to cool off a bit. The Ford F-150 has remained a solid value throughout, however, posting some of the smaller price increases of all used vehicles, which – along with its stellar reliability – has helped the pickup become a popular target on the used market and even win a best certified pre-owned award from Vincentric, though results vary greatly by region. Regardless, the latest data from iSeeCars indicates that the Ford F-150 was once again one of the top vehicles with the smallest price changes in May.
Ford Patent Filed For Integrated Goods And Services Ordering System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an integrated goods and services ordering system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 15th, 2020, published on June 16th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0188903. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of convenience-related automotive patents...
2023 Corvette Z06 In Hypersonic Gray Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 ups the ante for the C8 with an abundance of go-faster goodies, from the aero, to the engine, and beyond. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Corvette Z06 in Hypersonic Gray Metallic paint thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2004 Ford Bronco Concept Had Diesel Power, Dual Clutch Transmission

The fifth-generation Ford Bronco was discontinued following the 1996 model year, bringing an end to a 30-year production run – at least temporarily. The all-new sixth generation Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, reviving the iconic model, but there was one very cool SUV that wore that name prior to that – the 2004 Ford Bronco Concept, which came along a few years after a 2001 Bronco research model. The 2004 Ford Bronco Concept went on to star in the movie “Rampage” a few years ago, but after perusing the recently-launched Ford Heritage Vault online, we discovered some pretty interesting information about this unique concept.
Listen To The 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost Startup & Exhaust: Video

Ford Authority recently spent some time with the 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost and subsequently answered your questions about the popular small pickup. During that time, we captured some video of what the stock exhaust system sounds like on cold startup and while revving. At start-up and idle, the exhaust thrums...
Ford ‘Very Gay’ Raptor Debuts To Fight Auto Industry Discrimination

Last year, The Blue Oval created what it calls the “Very Gay Raptor,” a special Ford Ranger Raptor finished in gold with rainbow-style graphics, after someone left a homophobic comment on social media describing a blue livery present on another pickup as “very gay.” That colorful creation created quite the stir online – mostly in a positive way – and later made its debut at the Cologne, Germany pride parade. Now, a new version of the Ford “Very Gay Raptor” has been revealed, and it’s based on the next-generation Ranger Raptor.
2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport 17-Inch Wheel Kit Gets Minor Price Increase

Back in April, the FoMoCo catalog gained the same 17-inch wheel kit present on the Ford Bronco Sport First Edition, giving owners of other trims the chance to snag a set of the gloss black wheels. However, that same wheel kit has already received a small price increase, going from the original MSRP of $1,200 to $1,270, meaning that it’ll be a bit more expensive to upgrade to these fancier wheels for those that are in the market for an OEM alternative to aftermarket wheels.
One 2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Fuel Tank Attachment Strap Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling one 2021 Ford F-150 over a fuel tank attachment strap issue. The defect: the affected vehicle may have been assembled without a fuel tank front attachment resulting in an unsecured fuel tank attachment strap. The hazards: an improperly attached fuel tank increases the risk of...
