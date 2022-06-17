ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tim Chuey Area Status Report

By Tim Chuey
EDNPub
EDNPub
 4 days ago

Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 23 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Street Crimes Unit and other EPD teams locate firearms and drugs during search warrant service

On June 15, Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and Drone Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive. The primary suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, age 37, was observed leaving the location in a Maroon Chevy HHR and subsequently was stopped by EPD SWAT and taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Highway 99N. At the completion of the traffic stop, EPD SWAT resources shifted to the residence and completed the second phase of the search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy