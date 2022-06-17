Tim Chuey Area Status Report

On June 15, Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and Drone Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive. The primary suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, age 37, was observed leaving the location in a Maroon Chevy HHR and subsequently was stopped by EPD SWAT and taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Highway 99N. At the completion of the traffic stop, EPD SWAT resources shifted to the residence and completed the second phase of the search warrant at 530 Ruskin Drive.

