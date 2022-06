The Office of Diversity and Inclusion brought the community together on June 18 to commemorate Juneteenth at the seventh annual Juneteenth ICT Parade. The Juneteenth ICT Parade commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth, in general, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery dating back to 1865.

