10 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive on time

Picking the right Father's Day gift has never been an easy task. And now that Father's Day is here, shopping for gifts is even harder. Fortunately, there are plenty of last-minute Father's Day gifts that can still arrive today.

Whether your dad is a coffee lover, gamer, or fitness buff, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering a wide array of last-minute Father's Day gifts for just about every type of dad. Remember, you'll either need to opt for same-day delivery (if available) or in-store pickup.

In the event a gift can't arrive today, we've also rounded up a list of dad-friendly digital gift cards, which can be delivered instantaneously.

Same-day shipping

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From Echo speakers to Fire TV Sticks, Amazon is taking up to 55% off Alexa hardware during its Father's Day sale. If you're on a tight budget, the sale offers a variety of sub-$50 gifts, most of which can be delivered next-day (or same-day in select cities) if you're a Prime member. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy. Purchase it online and it can be ready for pickup within an hour in select cities. View Deal

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

Slim and compact, the K-Mini is one of the best Keurig coffee makers you can buy. It makes four serving sizes and at less than five inches wide, it requires little kitchen counter space. It's also available in a wide variety of colors. Prime members can have it shipped with free next-day delivery. View Deal

Ray-Ban Aviators: was $213 now $163 @ Amazon

The ultimate dad gift — Amazon has the Ray-Ban Classic Aviators on sale for $163. They feature a metal frame, polarized lenses, and can up dad's cool factor by leaps and bounds. View Deal

Gift Cards

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $79 @ Disney

Keep dad entertained throughout the year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. He'll get access to content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost. View Deal

Apple Music 6 Months: free @ Best Buy

Gift dad a 6-month Apple Music subscription — for free. The service gives dad access to 70 million ad-free songs, exclusive original content, and the ability to download/play music offline. (By comparison, the Apple Store only offers one month for free). Heads up that subsequent months are $9.99/month. View Deal

Amazon eGift Card: @ Amazon

The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let you buy anything from BBQ grills to a new 4K TV. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. It's a solid last-minute gift for dad. View Deal

Delta gift card: free $25 GC w/ $250 @ Best Buy

Give dad — and yourself — a gift this Father's Day. Best Buy is bundling a free $25 Best Buy gift card when you purchase a $250 Delta gift card. The Delta gift card can be used to purchase airfare or book a holiday via Delta Vacations. Best of all, it doesn't expire. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: three months for $1 @ Microsoft

For the dad who loves video games, this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you three months of membership for just $1. After your first month, you'll pay $9.99/month for PC membership or $14.99/month for Ultimate membership. Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. View Deal

GrubHub eGift Card: from $25 @ Amazon

For the dad who likes to eat out, Amazon has GrubHub eGift cards from $25. View Deal