What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $3 Million

By GoLocalProv, Mott, Chace Content Partnership
GoLocalProv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury, luxury, luxury. Those may be the best description of the properties that the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are offering across the state this week. The properties in Barrington, South Kingstown, and Warwick are all being marketed for about $3 million. To know what your home...

www.golocalprov.com

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

South County Has Rhode Island’s Only Officially “Wild and Scenic” Rivers

In 2019, the National Park Service bestowed an unusual honor on Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut when it recognized the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems. The official status recognizes the rivers’ cultural, recreational, scenic and environmental value and adds an extra level of...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Power lines at Providence's India Point Park to be moved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rusty tall towers with heavy black wires are considered an eyesore by many visitors to a Providence park. “We have 10 million cars a year that speed through Providence without stopping to get to the Cape and the islands to see beautiful water views. Well, we have some here that could be enhanced significantly,” said David Riley of Friends of India Point Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

First ‘7 Rivers Festival’ Celebrates Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed

Glen Rock Brook in South Kingstown, R.I., is part of the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Rhode Island is known for its miles and miles of Atlantic coastline, but that’s not the state’s only draw, or even its only aquatic attraction. The Ocean State is also home to miles of creeks, streams, and rivers, including the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed, which will be celebrated this weekend at the inaugural 7 Rivers Festival.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Scalpmasters of Rhode Island

Michael Misurelli of Scalpmasters of Rhode Island is back to talk about the benefits of Scalp Micropigmentation and why it may be just what you are looking for. For more information you can reach Michael at Scalpmastersri.com or call at 401.867.1097.
HEALTH
Turnto10.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices down in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Gasoline prices are down from last week in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast. The department said Rhode Island's average dropped 6 cents from $5.01 to $4.95. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts dropped 5 cents from $5.04 to $4.99. “Demand for gasoline has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Sunday, June 19

Good Morning, today is Sunday, June 19. Today is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. 🌊 If you’re wanting to know more about Juneteenth, here’s a read we’re able to share – The history and significance of Juneteenth/. 🌊 Here are some fun and interesting Father’s...
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Inside the Newport Bermuda Race

Founded in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is one of two of the world’s regularly scheduled open ocean races that is held almost entirely out of sight of land. Sailors have nicknamed the race “the Thrash to the Onion Patch” because of the high winds and large waves that competitors encounter along their journey to Bermuda, an island known for its rich agriculture. The race kicked off on Friday, June 17, as 217 boats started their journey from Newport, Rhode Island (unfortunately, there was one unfortunate casualty over the weekend). Depending on the weather, the currents of the Gulf Stream, and the size of the team’s boat, the race takes two to six days to complete. From this past Saturday to this coming Thursday, racers are expected to arrive at St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda.
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

R.I.’s Transition to Renewable Energy Must Be Swift and Just

The Providence waterfront features five wind turbines. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News photos) Rhode Island, in 2018, consumed 8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to the most-recent data available from the Office of Energy Resources (OER). Of those hours, about a billion were generated emissions-free by renewable energy. Methane (natural gas) generated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Nearly 40 dogs to arrive at Rhode Island SPCA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that they will be taking in dozens of dogs Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the RISPCA said nearly 40 dogs from The Humane Society of the United States are set to arrive at the shelter.
PETS
FUN 107

How Beautiful Hydrangeas Link Fall River to the Azores

If you've ever been to the Azores, chances are you've seen them with your own eyes. Gorgeous pink, white, blue and purple hydrangeas dot the lush islands. They are the perfect complement to the green hills and blue ocean. The hydrangeas are part of what makes Sao Miguel so magical and peaceful.
FALL RIVER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick’s Crow’s Nest – better than ever

There was fear and trepidation when word got out that Warwick’s beloved Crows Nest had been sold to the Italian restaurant De Quattro Restaurant Group owners of the upscale Il Massimo and Pane e Vino. Nothing against fine Italian dining, we just want our fish and chips, fried clams...
WARWICK, RI

