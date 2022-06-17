ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

POLL: Should Chiefs consider trading for Bears EDGE Robert Quinn?

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs still have a number of ways to improve their roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. One of those ways — perhaps Brett Veach’s favorite way to improve his roster...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bears place OL Dakota Dozier on IR

Dakota Dozier will not play for the Bears this season. The former full-season Vikings starter signed with the Bears this year, but the team placed the veteran offensive lineman on IR on Tuesday. While eight players can return from IR per team this year, that only applies if they are...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas, IL
Kansas City, MO
Football
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had one of the weirdest seasons in NFL history last season. Although many experts expected the Dolphins to be a breakthrough team, Miami started the season 1-7. Then, the Dolphins went on a seven-game winning streak and almost made the NFL Playoffs. Even though Miami just missed out on qualifying for postseason play, the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record.
MIAMI, FL
Chiefs Focus News And More.

Kansas City Chiefs Starting 22 predictions

The NFL draft has concluded and the offseason is winding down. The next big question is, who will be the starters? Well, I'm going to make my best prediction for all 22 starters and a couple of extras. These predictions will be based on the roster as of writing this article. The Chiefs may acquire new players that could compete for a starting position.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chicago Bears Veteran Placed On Injured Reserve List

The Chicago Bears will be down an offensive lineman heading into the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the team announced a pair of moves, placing veteran OL Dakota Dozier on injured reserve and signing defensive back Jayson Stanley. Dozier reportedly suffered an apparent leg injury during a Bears minicamp practice last...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The St Louis Rams
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy