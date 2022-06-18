ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets' Tylor Megill out at least four weeks with shoulder strain

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdiNk_0gEj8ziO00
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have placed right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain. The team announced several other corresponding moves, including righty Adonis Medina being called up from Triple-A, and the selection of Tommy Hunter’s contract (as previously reported). Right-hander Jake Reed was also optioned to Triple-A, and infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Hunter.

Megill will be shut down for the next four weeks, and the Mets will then re-evaluate his status. While the situation is still somewhat fluid, this lengthy shutdown period will likely require a pretty notable ramp-up period afterward, so it looks like Megill could miss the better part of two months. A move to the 60-day IL could eventually be possible, depending on New York’s 40-man roster needs and when more details are known about Megill’s status.

Megill has a 5.01 ERA over 41 1/3 innings and nine starts this season, but advanced metrics (3.03 xFIP, 3.24 SIERA) paint a far more favorable picture of the righty’s production. His 27% strikeout rate and 6.3% walk rate are both above the league average, even if hitters have found a lot of success in barreling Megill’s offerings. Megill’s numbers are clouded by one particularly dreadful start against the Nationals on May 11, as Megill allowed eight earned runs over just 1 1/3 innings of work.

The day after that start, Megill was sent to the IL due to right biceps inflammation, which sidelined him for almost a month. The righty didn’t fare well in two starts in between his IL visits, with an 8.10 ERA over 6 2/3 innings.

The 26-year-old’s early success was a big help to a Mets team that was short-handed with pitching injuries, but now Megill has joined New York’s still-notable list of absent arms. Max Scherzer is set for a rehab start next week and could potentially be back from an oblique injury before June is over, but more will be known once Scherzer completes his rehab work. Jacob deGrom is tentatively set to return at some point in July, after missing the entire season due to a stress reaction in his throwing shoulder (and the last half of the 2021 season due to forearm problems).

Off-days on June 23, June 27 and June 30 will help the Mets manage their rotation, as they might need a replacement for Megill for just one start. Trevor Williams is probably the likeliest candidate to take that role, or the team could opt for a bullpen game. If Scherzer is able to return sooner rather than later, he could slide right into that rotation spot.

This is the second time in two months that Katoh has been designated for assignment, as his previous trip to the DFA wire resulted in the Mets claiming the infielder away from the Blue Jays. A longtime member of the Yankees’ farm system, Katoh made his MLB debut this season, appearing in eight games with Toronto. In 55 combined plate appearances with the Mets’ and Jays’ Triple-A affiliates this season, Katoh has only a .367 OPS.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers claim RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers

The Brewers claimed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from the Twins, per a club announcement. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Minnesota selected Gonzalez’s contract for a spot start and subsequently designated him for assignment over the weekend. He also was up for a start as a COVID-related replacement when the Twins were in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release former first-round pick Derek Fisher

The Twins released outfielder Derek Fisher from their Triple-A affiliate over the weekend, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The former Astros, Jays and Brewers outfielder inked a minor league deal with Minnesota over the winter. Once regarded as one of the game’s top outfield prospects, Fisher has managed just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes MLB history with latest home run

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history. Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mlb#Yankees#Baseball#Sports#Triple A
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets' Jeff McNeil exits game vs. Marlins with apparent injury

The first-place New York Mets began the final day of spring by promoting popular first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith back to the active roster from Triple-A Syracuse and by placing right-handed relief pitcher Seth Lugo on the paternity list ahead of Monday afternoon's home game against the Miami Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds activate Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas

The Reds reinstated infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas from the injured list and recalled southpaw Reiver Sanmartin before tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Corner outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain, while infielders Colin Moran and Alejo López have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets recall Dominic Smith

With teams cutting their pitching staffs down to 13 on Monday, the Mets announced that they have recalled first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse and placed righty Seth Lugo on the paternity list. Another arm will have to be sent out once Lugo returns from the paternity list later this week.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

I was wrong about the 2022 Yankees

This team is so freakin’ good. I spent a long time trying to figure out how to start this article in a professional, writerly way, but the only thing I could come up with is, “This team is so freaking good.” And that’s because, at least in my eyes, it’s kind of unexpected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees release former Gold Glove defender Ender Inciarte

The Yankees are releasing outfielder Ender Inciarte from his minor league contract, reports Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune (on Twitter). He’ll hit the open market and seek out additional opportunities elsewhere. Inciarte signed with New York over the offseason, hoping to crack the big league roster after a...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Widely-panned move to walk Trea Turner won't threaten La Russa's job security

The White Sox shocked most onlookers when they hired Tony La Russa as manager over the 2020-21 offseason, bringing aboard the three-time World Series champion a decade after the end of his previous managerial stint in St. Louis. Chicago didn’t announce specific terms of La Russa’s contract at the time, calling it only a “multi-year deal.” Jon Heyman of the New York Post added some specifics this week, reporting that the 77-year-old is under contract for 2023 and makes $3.75M in annual salary.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Astros open 2-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (41-25, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Mets +112; over/under is 9...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox's Tim Anderson to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

As the injury bug continues to bite the White Sox, Tim Anderson is at least nearing a return. Manager Tony La Russa told reporters (including MLB.com’s Scott Merkin) that Anderson is scheduled to begin a Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday. Anderson suffered a groin strain in Chicago’s May 29 game, and at the time, La Russa estimated the star shortstop would need about three weeks of recovery time. This rehab assignment would seemingly put Anderson right on track to match or even beat that projection.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Plummer batting eighth for Mets Sunday

The New York Mets will start Nick Plummer at designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Plummer will take a crack at designated hitter and bat eighth Sunday while J.D. Davis sits. Plummer has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for today's contests. While he is only batting .154...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres' Manny Machado diagnosed with ankle sprain

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Sunday's game after suffering an injury. In attempting to beat out a play at first, Machado landed awkwardly on the bag and immediately collapsed in pain, eventually requiring help to depart the field of play. Despite appearing to be quite a gruesome occurrence on video replays, the Padres announced that X-rays came back negative, announcing the injury as a left ankle sprain.
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy