Mets' Tylor Megill out at least four weeks with shoulder strain

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have placed right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain. The team announced several other corresponding moves, including righty Adonis Medina being called up from Triple-A, and the selection of Tommy Hunter’s contract (as previously reported). Right-hander Jake Reed was also optioned to Triple-A, and infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Hunter.

Megill will be shut down for the next four weeks, and the Mets will then re-evaluate his status. While the situation is still somewhat fluid, this lengthy shutdown period will likely require a pretty notable ramp-up period afterward, so it looks like Megill could miss the better part of two months. A move to the 60-day IL could eventually be possible, depending on New York’s 40-man roster needs and when more details are known about Megill’s status.

Megill has a 5.01 ERA over 41 1/3 innings and nine starts this season, but advanced metrics (3.03 xFIP, 3.24 SIERA) paint a far more favorable picture of the righty’s production. His 27% strikeout rate and 6.3% walk rate are both above the league average, even if hitters have found a lot of success in barreling Megill’s offerings. Megill’s numbers are clouded by one particularly dreadful start against the Nationals on May 11, as Megill allowed eight earned runs over just 1 1/3 innings of work.

The day after that start, Megill was sent to the IL due to right biceps inflammation, which sidelined him for almost a month. The righty didn’t fare well in two starts in between his IL visits, with an 8.10 ERA over 6 2/3 innings.

The 26-year-old’s early success was a big help to a Mets team that was short-handed with pitching injuries, but now Megill has joined New York’s still-notable list of absent arms. Max Scherzer is set for a rehab start next week and could potentially be back from an oblique injury before June is over, but more will be known once Scherzer completes his rehab work. Jacob deGrom is tentatively set to return at some point in July, after missing the entire season due to a stress reaction in his throwing shoulder (and the last half of the 2021 season due to forearm problems).

Off-days on June 23, June 27 and June 30 will help the Mets manage their rotation, as they might need a replacement for Megill for just one start. Trevor Williams is probably the likeliest candidate to take that role, or the team could opt for a bullpen game. If Scherzer is able to return sooner rather than later, he could slide right into that rotation spot.

This is the second time in two months that Katoh has been designated for assignment, as his previous trip to the DFA wire resulted in the Mets claiming the infielder away from the Blue Jays. A longtime member of the Yankees’ farm system, Katoh made his MLB debut this season, appearing in eight games with Toronto. In 55 combined plate appearances with the Mets’ and Jays’ Triple-A affiliates this season, Katoh has only a .367 OPS.