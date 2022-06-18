ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadioShack, Now a Crypto Swap, Trends Over Profane Tweets

By Jake Thomas
 4 days ago
The once ubiquitous electronics store is now a crypto swap. Its verified Twitter account has begun roasting other users in recent...

nationalinterest.org

Bill Gates Slams Cryptocurrencies and NFTs as Scams

Gates’ comments come as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have plummeted in value in recent weeks. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has asserted that he believes cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are “100 percent” based on the greater fool theory—referencing the notion that investors can make money on worthless or overvalued assets as long as people are willing to bid higher.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Another brutal week for crypto and crypto companies

I’ll be AFK for the next two newsletters, with the excellent Henry Pickavet subbing in for me while I’m gone. Henry is one of the best humans I know — so be nice!. story this week, unfortunately, was one of layoffs — specifically, layoffs at Coinbase. The crypto exchange announced on Tuesday that it’ll be laying off 18% of its workforce, with CEO Brian Armstrong saying the company “grew too quickly” in the last year and a half.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Apple Reigns Supreme, More Bad News at Coinbase

Happy Monday! If you celebrated Juneteenth, we hope you had a fulfilling day. Other than that, we're going to jump right into this week's tech rankings, so no funny intros, quips, or monologues. Just pure tech goodness. 😅. 👑 is trending #1 this week after a whopping 139% increase in...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Elon Musk
ZDNet

A business tried to use a 50% price hike as a recruitment tool. It didn't go well

Not everyone believes in change. Not everyone can adjust to it, and not everyone really wants to. But resisting for the sake of it may not often be the right strategy. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been many tales of employers being a touch stunned at their inability to hire staff. Or keep staff. Or pay staff enough.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Crypto Investor Sues Musk For $258 Billion Over Dogecoin "Pyramid Scheme"

Elon Musk's well-known support for Dogecoin has landed the billionaire entrepreneur a $248 billion lawsuit from a cryptocurrency investor for allegedly running a pyramid scheme. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Hong Kong-Based Crypto Firm Suspends Withdrawals Less Than a Month After Closing $80,000,000 Funding Round

A Hong Kong-based crypto financial service provider is freezing withdrawals within weeks of closing a multi-million-dollar funding round. Babel Finance, which primarily works with institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals, announced the firm is temporarily suspending customer withdrawals due to crypto market volatility and liquidity issues. “Recently, the crypto market has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Lending Platform Babel Halts Withdrawals Citing 'Liquidity Pressures'

Amid bearish market sentiments, cryptocurrency lending platform Babel Finance has announced that it was halting withdrawals as it was facing “unusual liquidity pressures.”. The announcement comes days after another Crypto lending platform Celsius (CRYPTO: CEL) paused withdrawals over what they labeled "extreme market conditions." The price of Celsius's native...
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Gnox (GNOX) & Dogecoin (DOGE) are Top Accumulated Tokens by BNB Whales

BNB whales have lately been concerned with 2 cryptocurrency tokens, the new and the old. The first is the venerated Dogecoin, and the 2nd is GNOX – a DeFi utility coin. Now, please take a look & examine where they originated from & where they might be going. Dogecoin...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Elon Musk Denies Advising People to Invest in Crypto

Despite admitting being a BTC HODLer, Musk said he has never promoted investing in cryptocurrencies to people. The business magnate and CEO of Tesla – Elon Musk – said he has never urged individuals to distribute their wealth into cryptocurrencies. He reminded he has personally invested in bitcoin, however, this represents a small percentage of his total capital.
STOCKS
u.today

European Central Bank Releases Warning About Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Chinese court invalidates 2019 car sale made using now worthless crypto token

Last week, a WeChat post published by the Shanghai Fengxian Court began circulating in crypto circles regarding its recent ruling on a car sale in May 2019 made using digital currency. At the time, the buyer, identified only as Mr. Huang, signed a sales contract to purchase a 2019 Audi AL6 for 409,800 Chinese yuan, or $59.477 at the time of writing, in exchange for the consideration of 1,281 Unihash (UNIH) tokens with an undisclosed car dealership in Shanghai. Per the original contract, the seller was to deliver the car to Huang within three months’ time.
ECONOMY
