ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Robinson discusses his rehab process, upcoming return

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJEak_0gEj5qJ800

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the 2021 season without their top offensive weapon in James Robinson as the second-year player tore his Achilles in December in their game against the New York Jets. However, fans got to witness a glimpse of his progress in organized team activities as he started the process of jogging about a month ago.

After OTAs this week, the media got a chance to catch up with the third-year rusher, who said he feels pretty good but isn’t going to rush the rehab process.

“I’m just letting my body recover,” Robinson said, according to Jaguars.com. “I’m not trying to rush anything. My body is recovering, and I’m just trying to get stronger. I’m out here running, and it feels pretty good to be back running.”

With Robinson being the Jags’ top offensive threat and a player who has accumulated 1,837 rushing yards, in addition to 15 touchdowns, a slow and steady approach is absolutely the right one. Even at that pace, coach Doug Pederson has said that Robinson is expected to return at some point during training camp, which is a positive sign for the Jags’ offense.

However, Robinson himself wouldn’t give the media a specific date when asked but did say his return won’t be much of a secret when the time is right.

“When I’m ready, I’ll be ready. You guys know,” he said Wednesday.

When Robinson returns, he’ll be teaming up with a first-round selection from last year in Travis Etienne in the backfield. As a result, fans have been eager to see Robinson back on the field, as the Jags could end up with one of the best one-two punches at the running back position.

And while Robinson isn’t rushing to get back, he shares the same excitement as the fans when it comes to teaming with Etienne.

“I’m very excited,” Robinson said. “Last year was just a bummer. You couldn’t see him do what he does. This year, just watching him practice and everything, I think he’ll be great.”

Etienne, who also had a season-ending injury (Lisfranc), was able to participate in OTAs and impressed with his speed. Hopefully, it won’t be long before he’s impressing alongside Robinson as the Jags offense is going to need both to take a leap in 2022.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 trades suggested for Vikings involving All-Pro players

This is a make-it or break-it season for the Minnesota Vikings. That might even be putting it mildly depending on how things play out in 2022. The Vikings haven’t made the playoffs in the last two seasons. A third absence from the end-of-the-season dance might prompt the front office to smash the roster to pieces and start from scratch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Achilles#The New York Jets#Otas#Jaguars Com#Jags
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman discusses differences he's seen in QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens held mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills last week from Tuesday through Thursday. It was a chance to what progress the players had made from doing their own workouts in the offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore will be looking to bounce back from a year where they struggled at times due to a number of different reasons, including injuries.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now this is a wild Saquon Barkley trade proposal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seems to be on track to start another season with the team that drafted him, but that hasn’t slowed anyone down from coming up with some wildly imaginative trade scenarios to stir the pot in the trade conversations. Barkley has been thrown into a trade proposal that likely has no ground to stand one realistically, but it still has some people talking. Bleacher Report contributor Ian Wharton played fantasy general manager by coming up with one trade each NFL team should offer leading up to the start of training camps. In that list was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring, and will not return for the 2022 season, making it official with an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon. Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning multiple Super Bowls while setting countless records with Tom Brady as his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports says Jags' biggest need is on defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy offseason, which started with the hiring of Doug Pederson in February. They made several moves in free agency and the draft, too. When looking back at the roster additions, most fans feel the defense was the unit that was improved the most this offseason. They especially did a lot to help the front seven portion of the defense, signing Foley Fatukasi, Foye Oluokun, and Arden Key in free agency, then drafting Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy