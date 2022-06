REVIEW: I was invited to see the Rum Runners Band, heard about them but this was my first time experiencing them at Millers Tavern with a lake view and dancing on the patio. Classic rock, Motown, Rk’n Blues, it’s a great any way you mix it the music stands out from all of the rest! You move to the beat of the music at your table, or even better dance because the music makes you want to dance. The quartet appears all around Las Vegas and is known as Las Vegas’ most wanted.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO