ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Announcing Ed Goldberg’s Retirement

By Author
allclassical.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over two decades with All Classical Portland, Host Ed Goldberg has retired!. Ed has shared his kindness, good humor, and love of music with All...

www.allclassical.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
The Portland Mercury

A city with no soul.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. In 60s, Portland's city elites and developers laid waste to vast stretches of North Portland, Albina, the SW Italian neighborhood, and neighborhoods where Memorial Coliseum sits today. In the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'Living building' opens in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Designers of a new commercial building in downtown Portland have built what's called a 'living building,' meaning everything about it is 100% sustainable. Located at the corner of Southwest 1st Avenue and Pine Street, the PAE Living Building is the "first developer-driven and largest commercial urban Living Building in the world," according to developers. The building is designed to last 500 years and survive a major earthquake.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#All Classical Portland
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Where in the world is Lincoln High School?

The storied school has seen several campuses in the downtown area over the last 153 years.Lincoln was the first Portland high school and is still the only one in downtown. It has occupied six locations over the past years 153 years and is about to move into its newest one. With an initial enrollment of 45 students, Portland High School was established in 1869 on the top floors of North Central School. It was located on Block 80 of Couch's Addition, bounded by Northwest 11th and 12th avenues, and Couch and Davis streets. When the school outgrew the space...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy