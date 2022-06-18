ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Mexico county commissioner sentenced for Jan. 6 conviction

kisswtlz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington – The founder of the “Cowboys for Trump” organization and commissioner of Otero County, New Mexico, Couy Griffin, was sentenced Friday to 14 days in jail, a $3,000 fine, 60 hours of community service and a year of supervised release on Friday after being convicted of entering restricted U.S. Capitol...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
The Jewish Press

DC Mayor Combatting Antisemitic Democrat in Tuesday’s Primary

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s two-term mayor, is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries against two city council members who are both named White, both are African American (because, you know, DC), but only one of them, Trayon White, is a renowned antisemite. The other, Robert C. White Jr., is a fifth-generation Washingtonian, the son of a deacon in the Catholic Church.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
lascrucesbulletin.com

We haven’t heard the last about election conspiracy theories

Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly smells something fishy with the results of the recent primary election. Matherly didn’t come right out and accuse the winners of cheating, but said he knew of at least one case where “ghost” ballots were returned from an address where the homeowner had died.
The Associated Press

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over the security of voting machines between a Republican-leaning county in New Mexico and Democratic state officials that threatened to erupt into a wider political crisis was defused Friday after local commissioners voted to certify their election results. The move by the Otero...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
wfxrtv.com

DC rapper identified in Tysons Corner shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police identified the person they believe was responsible for in a shooting that took place at Tysons Corner Center Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, investigators are looking for Noah Settles. Police said he got into an argument with a group of people, showed a gun, then fired several shots before driving away in a Cadillac with Washington, D.C. tags.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
mymcmedia.org

Three Men Indicted for Distributing Cocaine in Montgomery County

Three men from Puerto Rico were charged with being part of a drug trafficking organization and distributing cocaine in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area. According to Montgomery County Police, the three men were based in Puerto Rico and sent shipments of cocaine from San Juan to the D.C. area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Voting Fraud#Voting Machines#The Electoral College
NBC Washington

Shootings in DC's Ward 7 Leave 3 Dead Including Teenage Boy

A spate of shootings in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 7 left two people dead, another person injured and residents outraged. Deandre Coleman, 16, was gunned down Wednesday along Hillside Road between 46th Street and Benning Road. Another person was also shot and was hospitalized, police said. The shooting that claimed Coleman's...
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
Daily Voice

Child Airlifted In Near Drowning At Frederick Public Pool

A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Rains impact burn scars near Ruidoso

The rains have already had an impact on burn scars near Ruidoso. Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood documented this rain and soot mixture along Eagle Creek Canyon Road on Monday while checking areas affected by the Nogal and McBride fires.
RUIDOSO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy