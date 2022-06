Graves County Schools has announced the Board of Education has approved funding for a new Rank Change program designed to support teacher growth while increasing retention across the district. The program, Foundations in Teaching and Learning, will be offered by the West Kentucky Education Cooperative (WKEC) through the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC) and in partnership with BloomBoard. It is being made available at no cost to all Graves County educators who are eligible for Rank II or Rank I.

