Phillips, Weiler file for Third Congressional District race

In Congressional District 3, incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips has filed to run as the DFL candidate and Tom Weiler has filed to run as the Republican candidate.

Weiler, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran living in Plymouth, will run against Deephaven resident Phillips, who has held the Third District seat since being elected in 2018.

The delegates of the Republican Party of Minnesota’s Third Congressional District voted in April to endorse Weiler in the 2022 election, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Third Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.