McFarland girls soccer eliminated in penalty-kick shootout in state semifinal game against Notre Dame

Losing 4-3 in a penalty-kick shootout, the McFarland girls soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 2-1 loss in the Division 3 State Girls Soccer Tournament Semifinals to Notre Dame on Friday, June 17.

“We had chances that we just didn’t finish, and sometimes that’s just the way it is,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio.

Senior Grace Breuchel put the Spartans in the lead with a goal in the 14th minute. With a 1-0 advantage, the Spartans continued to attack with sophomore Stella Blau taking a shot wide of the net in the 22nd minute.

The Tritons came close to tying the game on a free kick in the 23rd minute. The shot hit off the post, keeping McFarland in front.

Breuchel had a header go over the crossbar in the 26th minute and sophomore Ava Dean hit a shot over in the 32nd minute.

Lacey Fabry of Notre Dame tied the game at 1-1 in the 38th minute, ripping a shot into the corner of the net off a rebound.

McFarland looked to quickly bounce back and regain the lead in the 39th minute when Breuchel hit a shot which rolled by the goal line. Senior Avery Pennekamp attempted to score off a tough angle, but hit the post, which kept the game tied at 1-1 at the half.

In the second half, the Tritons controlled the offensive flow, earning two corner kicks, but could not score off them. Helping keep Notre Dame at just one goal was senior Jaelyn White with stellar defense. White slowed down a Triton attack, got back up after falling to the ground and then made a clearance in the 54th minute.

The Spartans looked to swing the momentum on a corner kick in the 56th minute. The ball hung around in the penalty area, but was cleared away as the score remained gridlocked at 1-1.

In the last 15 minutes of regulation, the Spartans fired off a couple of chances, trying to take a potential lead. Senior Greta Blau sent a pass in front of the goal in the 68th minute, but the ball rolled through without a shot.

Sophomore Emily Blattner cleared away a Notre Dame attack in the 72nd minute, which Breuchel then found herself on a counter-attack. Breuchel’s shot was partially deflected by the Triton goalkeeper, allowing a defender to catch up to it and clear the ball away.

Sophomore Elise Freeman hit a shot in the 75th minute which caused the Triton goalkeeper to fully extend to knock the ball away. Breuchel had a cross go through the goal box cleared away in the 79th minute, sending the 1-1 draw into overtime.

In the first period of overtime, Greta Blau had two shots, but could not find the back of the net. Senior Elise Gillen helped slow down a potential counter-attack by the Tritons, and a Blattner clearance in the final minute sent the game into penalty kicks.

“We’ve been practicing PK’s since the playoffs started. We have our five that we have, and then we let them pick what order they felt comfortable with,” said DiPrizio.

Taking the first penalty kick in a best of five format, Breuchel buried the kick. Notre Dame goalkeeper Carlene Goral would take the first kick for the Tritons, tying the score at 1-1 after finding the back of the net.

Greta Blau answered with a successful conversion, but Mia Lemkuil of Notre Dame also scored, tying the round at 2-2.

After a save made by Goral on the next McFarland kick, Notre Dame took control with a successful conversion from Sam Hendry, putting the Tritons up 3-2. Another save by Goral, gave Notre Dame a chance to win the game on its fourth kick. However, the Tritons missed the kick after the ball hit the post, keeping McFarland’s hopes alive.

Senior Megan Gates brought the shootout score to 3-3 with a successful kick to the corner of the net. If the Tritons would have converted their final kick of the round, they would have won the shootout. However, McFarland junior goalkeeper Avery Weaver dove to save the kick, keeping McFarland’s season alive.

“That was huge. That shot was something we’ve been working with her and it was awesome to see her be there and make that save,” said DiPrizio.

With the score tied at 3-3 after the first five kicks, each team would continue in a sudden-death format. After McFarland missed its next penalty kick, Stella Cuene put the Tritons (18-2-1) into the championship game with a successful kick, ending McFarland’s season.

The Spartans finish the year with a record of 19-3-2. Greta Blau, Avery Pennekamp, Megan Gates, Elise Gillen, Jaelyn White and Grace Breuchel graduate.

“This class is something special. They brought us here last year,” said DiPrizio.

The senior class helped bring the McFarland girls team its first state championship. Navigating their McFarland soccer careers throughout a pandemic, the senior class qualified for state twice, earned recognition on all-state and all-conference teams and won the Rock Valley Conference Title each season.

Notre Dame 1, McFarland 1 (Notre Dame 4-3 on penalty kicks)

Notre Dame 1 0 0 0 1 — 2

McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

1st half

M: Grace Breuchel, 13:51. ND: Lacey Fabry, 37:38.

Overtime

ND: Stella Cuene, 100:00.