ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Residents Face New Fines For Illegal Fireworks In Sacramento To Help Protect City Against Fires

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSgE4_0gEilvBp00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is threatening thousands of dollars in fines for anyone who uses illegal fireworks.

“Fourth of July is not calming to me. I get nervous,” Karen Topich said.

Her Sacramento home went up in flames six years ago.

“A fence caught on fire and then ended up burning our house. The family room was completely gone part of the garage,” Topich said.

The culprit: illegal fireworks.

Sacramento County is now cracking down with fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for illegal fireworks but the county Board of Supervisors is doubling down, implementing a brand new five-figure fine of $10,000 if fireworks explode along the American River Parkway.

“We’re always in good partnership with the county,” said Captain Keith Wade with Sacramento Fire Department.

The department keeps a close eye on the parkway.

“The majority of the fires that occur on the American River Parkway are human-caused,” Wade said. “They normally originate near encampments and they’re a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department.”

Wade said fire escapes quickly on the parkway with plenty of dry brush and power lines. Burns require significant resources to respond to.

“If we have any sort of wind, it quickly can spread,” Wade said. “The amount of people recreating in this area, the potential for them to be injured or killed is there.”

The ordinance takes effect on June 24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Multiple vegetation fires found near homeless encampments: Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, Metro Fire attributed the cause of several vegetation fires across the region to nearby homeless encampments. Metro Fire said that many vegetation fires on June 19 and June 20 were found near homeless encampments which can threaten the lives of those in the camps, in nearby homes and infrastructure. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Board Of Supervisors Approve $10,000 Fine For Illegal Fireworks Usage In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 fine for the use of illegal fireworks on the American River Parkway. The board approved the new fine saying that the area is an ecological and recreational asset that must be protected. Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade did: “The majority of the fires caused on the American River Parkway are human caused. They normally originate near encampments and they’re a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department.” He continued, “The amount of lives and people that are out recreating this area and the potential for them to be injured or killed is there.” The ordinance will go into effect on June 24.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Occurs on Rancho Cordova Highway

Accident on U.S. 50 Kills One Person and Injures Others. A traffic fatality was reported in Rancho Cordova on June 19 following a two-vehicle accident along U.S. 50. The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Zinfandel Drive off-ramp between two vehicles, one of which was hauling a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the vehicles overturned in the collision. Drunk or drugged driving was not ruled out as a factor in the accident, and a phlebotomist was called to administer a blood test on one person.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Crews Knock Down Flames After Vegetation Fire Spreads To South Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down flames in the attic of a South Sacramento home Monday after a vegetation fire burned through the area, charring roughly three acres. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire originated near a homeless encampment and spread to threaten multiple homes. However, only one home caught fire and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames. Yael Pacis has lived along Roseview Way in Sacramento County for six years. “It came right up against our fence line and it’s pretty scary, and I figured moving out might be the best thing at this point,” Pacis said. While officials...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left 1 Dead On Branch Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
FOX40

Annual report to show Sacramento police’s military equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said public trust is one of its main commitments, and a new report shows what military weapons it has and when they would be used. “There’s a history of transgression that is coloring how people are viewing this,” Graciela Castillo-Krings said.  When it comes to the department […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

4th of July fireworks shows in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the return of large events after they were mostly canceled the past two years during the pandemic, most major fireworks shows are back in the Sacramento area for the Fourth of July celebrations. Although the fireworks show at Cal Expo is canceled, there are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Drowns At Rattlesnake Bar In North Fork Of American River

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
NORTH FORK, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy