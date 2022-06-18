ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nicola Adams reveals what she fears most about having a baby

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWv06_0gEilptT00

It all started with a bar in Leeds. The perfect setting for any great love story, this is where Olympic gold-medalist Nicola Adams met her girlfriend Ella Baig for the first time. Baig had just been to a wedding, and Adams was celebrating a birthday. When they saw each other, Baig had no idea who Adams was. “It was awesome,” the boxer tells The Independent. “I knew Ella liked me for me and not because of who I was.”

Four years after that fateful meeting, and the couple are now expecting a baby together. “I’m truly excited,” Adams says of the pregnancy journey. “Our baby is due to arrive in summer this year.” The former British professional boxer and her girlfriend first shared news of their pregnancy in April. “I was a bit nervous,” Adams tells me of the first conversation about having a baby with Baig. “I guess I just thought my life was going to change forever.”

The professional athlete, who retired with an undefeated record and became the first female boxer to become an Olympic champion after winning gold in London 2012, thought that having a baby would take away the “freedom” she had in life. “But speaking to my friends that already have kids, it’s fine,” she told me. “It’s something that you get used to and you just adapt.” However, this journey hasn’t come without fears.

For Adams, who is having a baby boy, she expects that one of the “scariest and hardest” parts about having a child will be to hold back when her son does something wrong. “Having to stand back and watch him fail so that he can pull himself back from that failure is going to be tough,” she says. She explains that she’ll find not stepping in so that her child can learn will be tough. At the same time, Adams and her partner hope that their child is able to “be everything that he wants to be”. The boxer in particular wants her kid to experience the things that she never got to experience when she was young.

When asked about what kind of a person she wants her child to grow into, Adams said: “Understanding, really open-minded, confident, fun, kind, and happy.” The couple, who won’t decide on a name until they see their baby’s face, has also been working with Tommee Tippee on its #TheTruthIs campaign, which empowers parents to share their parenting highs and lows without judgement and foster a more compassionate, confident community. “I wish I knew more about what was to come,” Adams admitted, as Baig added: “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

One top tip that Adams received that has stuck by her so far is to not “put too much pressure on yourself to be the perfect parent, and that you’ll just learn as you go.”

The boxer also revealed that all of her friends and family have been “really supportive” throughout the pregnancy journey as she and Baig plan on starting their new family in Leeds, before eventually moving to London when their child grows up. “I feel as ready about this as I can be,” Adams says, adding: “I’ve pretty much bought everything possible.” She does admit that she’s still “nervous” as she has no clue about what’s in store or if she might have forgotten to do something or buy something that’s necessary, “but I guess these are things that I’ll find out as soon as he’s born”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Miss Brazil dies at 27 after routine tonsil surgery

Tragedy struck Brazil on Monday as former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at just 27 years old as the result of complications from a routine tonsil removal surgery.Ms Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack before falling into a coma in early April, just five days after the routine surgery. Her body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Ms Correira was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, and had amassed a sizable following in the years since her triumph. She worked as a permanant makeup specialist...
The Independent

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cut ties with Logan Paul after ‘suicide forest’ video, claims YouTuber

Logan Paul has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the YouTuber’s controversial video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.In 2017, Paul posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Highs And Lows#Pregnancy#Parenting#Celebrities#The Independent#British
The Independent

Johnny Depp issues warning to fans after social media fandom grows

Johnny Depp is issuing a warning to his fans over his social media presence.The actor, who recently won a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, shared a statement to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (19 June).Depp was addressing the rise in fake profiles pretending to be him, capitalising on the public interest in the actor following the trial.The Pirates of the Caribbean star amassed 10 million followers within 24 hours of posting his first TikTok video. Before that, he reached more than three million followers without sharing a single video. As of writing, he has 15.1 million followers...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner posts picture of son with Travis Scott for Father’s Day

Kylie Jenner has shared a picture of Travis Scott cuddling their newborn son in a sweet tribute to the rapper on Father’s Day.Taking to Instagram on Sunday 19 June, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photograph showing Scott lying in bed with the couple’s two children.Their four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was pictured fast asleep next to Scott, who appeared to be eating a bowl of ramen noodles while holding their baby son.Jenner protected their baby boy’s privacy by placing a small brown heart over his face.“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you [sic],” she wrote in the caption.Scott replied in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday.William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.The images, from the PA news agency’s photo archive, show the second in line to the throne on family holidays with the Prince and Princess of Wales and playing bicycle polo with Prince Harry.He is pictured studying at university, in his military uniform at Sandhurst and...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Jeanne Ashe describes learning her husband had AIDs

“Citizen Ashe” explores the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution from sports legend to global activist. The film premieres Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.
TENNIS
The Independent

Former model ‘raped by Linda Evangelista’s ex’ says fashion industry ‘complicit’ in widespread abuse

A former model has claimed she was repeatedly raped by Linda Evangelista’s industry boss husband when she was just 17. Carre Sutton is one of at least 11 models who have filed testimonies to a Paris prosecutor about their alleged abuse at the hands of the French modelling agent Gerald Marie. Ms Sutton said that she was sexually assaulted by Marie “sometimes several times a week” over multiple weeks in 1986.She alleged that people within the fashion industry were “totally complicit” to the abuse of models, particularly in Paris, where Marie was the European head of Elite modelling agency. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she spoke to therapists and waited six months before introducing children to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about introducing her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, with the Skims founder revealing that she waited six months and consulted friends, family and therapists before doing so.The Kardashians star, 41, discussed the introduction of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday.According to Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, she sought advice from her loved ones, such as sister Kourtney Kardashian, and professionals, before...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp fans outraged at Disney for using his face in Pirates of the Caribbean light show after trial win

Fans of Johnny Depp are demanding that Disney issue an apology after the actor’s face was used in a light show at Disneyland in Paris, France. The Pirates of the Caribbean light show took place over the weekend while Mr Depp has been on tour with British musician Jeff Beck following his win in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After a clip from the Paris light show went viral online, Mr Depp’s fans shared outrage that Disney would use his likeness as Captain Jack Sparrow after he was dropped from the Pirates franchise following Ms Heard’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins wasn’t ‘coming out’ in video holding hands with man: ‘I do not identify as LGBTQ+’

The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins has clarified that he does not “identify as LGBTQ+” after fans thought he came out on social media.The 21-year-old, who won the Channel 4 baking show in 2020, delighted fans as he shared a compilation of clips on Instagram last week from a recent holiday.In various parts of the video, which is soundtracked by the song “I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, Sawkins appears to be holding hands with a man.Many of his followers interpreted this post as Sawkins coming out, flooding the comments section with rainbow emojis.“Well I didn’t see...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Pride Month: The power of intergenerational friendships for LGBT+ people

Siobhan, a queer femme woman from the Channel Islands, was 27 when she met a 60-year-old man named Davy at a poetry event. “He did this glorious poem about the shameless state of affairs in David Cameron’s government and I went up to him afterwards to tell him how much I loved it,” she recalls. “We got chatting and it transpired that we had mutual friends, and we started going to the pub together.” Davy’s extremely colourful life included time spent in the army, a stint performing in a jazz band in Amsterdam, time spent in a Japanese prison, periods...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand calls for new ‘inspiring’ online platform to combat child bullying

Rio Ferdinand has called for a new social media platform to be set up as he criticised tech giants for failing to get a grip on bullying and “toxic behaviours”.The former England footballer, who suffered racial abuse as a child, said he wanted to stop his daughters going through the same experience.He also backed the Government’s Online Safety Bill, which will allow Ofcom to fine companies up to 10% of their turnover if they fail to protect children online.A lot of the kids now - I’ve got kids myself - they go online and they’re trying to live up to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Love Island viewers thrilled after ‘messy’ truth or dare challenge: ‘Give the producers a raise!’

Love Island fans expressed their satisfaction with the production team after a “truth or dare” challenge in Tuesday’s (21 June) episode. After Ikenna and Amber were dumped at the start of the episode, the remaining Islanders were later tasked with completing a game consisting of revealing questions about their fellow villa guests. Some prompts included asking Indiyah to give a lap dance to, and kiss her favourite Islander. Now single after Ikenna’s departure, Indiyah picked Dami, sparking the start of a romance. Elsewhere, Jacques was asked to point out the couples he believed had the most and least chances...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Glastonbury fans set to experience weather of ‘two halves’

The gates to Glastonbury Festival will officially open today after a three-year hiatus, with music fans set to enjoy high temperatures alongside the infamous showers and mud on Worthy Farm.Festival-goers will have had to battle travel delays and transport chaos on their journey to Pilton in Somerset, amid three days of major rail strikes.This year’s weather outlook promises to be “one of two halves”, meteorologist Tom Morgan from the Met Office told the PA news agency.Temperatures could reach 27C at the 900-acre site – 9C higher than usual – in the lead-up to the the world-famous event.However, the mud synonymous...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dreams and courage of Windrush generation honoured with new statue

A national monument will be unveiled in one of London’s biggest train stations to pay tribute to the “dreams, ambition, courage and resilience” of the Windrush generation.The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases, will be revealed at Waterloo Station on Wednesday to mark Windrush Day.It was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson, who said he was “truly honoured” to have been chosen when the Government shared details of the monument last October.The Government, which has provided £1 million in funding for the project, said it will...
WORLD
The Independent

Chineke! Junior Orchestra to mark 250 years since landmark legal slavery case

English Heritage has commissioned new music from the Chineke! Junior Orchestra to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the landmark Somerset v Stewart ruling, which contributed to the abolition of slavery in England.On 22 June 1772, William Murray – later Lord Mansfield – Chief Justice of the Court of King’s Bench, ruled that it was unlawful to transport James Somerset, an enslaved African, forcibly out of England.To mark 250 years since the ruling, which was popularly taken to mean that slavery was effectively illegal in England, English Heritage has commissioned new music to commemorate the anniversary.The music is inspired by the...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy