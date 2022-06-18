Photo: Scattered showers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
 4 days ago
Western Illinois Youth Camp participants surprise camp director Allie Dolen with a barrage...

Many gather in Lincoln for Juneteenth Celebration

LINCOLN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Logan County fairgrounds were set up for a Juneteenth festival and the festivities continued until midnight on Sunday. This is the 3rd annual festival hosted by The Hunt for Foundation. The celebration started with a parade at Scully Park. There was live entertainment, food trucks, a black vendor fair, activities, and bounce houses.
Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday. 27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald's in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.
Senior in pickup kills Ride Illinois board member Ramon Escapa on bike in downstate Frederick

Tragically, a senior driving a pickup truck fatally struck Schuyler County judge, and Ride Illinois board member Ramon M. Escapa, 42, as he bicycled with his wife on a rural road near downstate Frederick, according to David Simmons, executive director of the statewide advocacy group. Frederick is located in west-central Illinois on the Illinois River, about 50 miles northwest of Springfield.
Jacksonville, IL
