Padres lose 10-4 to Rockies

The Padres lost to the Rockies 10-4 on Friday night, as MacKenzie Gore struggled for the second start in a row. He allowed 9 runs (8 earned) in 4 innings, putting the team's offense in a huge hole. The Padres, made things interesting in the top of the 5th inning, when they scored 4 runs to cut a 6-0 deficit to 6-4, but the Rockies answered in the bottom half of the inning with 2 runs of their own, to extend the lead to to 8-4 on CJ Cron's 2-run homer. Colorado would tack on 2 more runs the following inning, and the Padres were never able to get within striking distance. Ryan Flaherty discussed what went wrong after the game:

