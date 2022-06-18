One Dead In Shanghai Chemical Plant Explosion

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Tremors from the quake were felt across most of the island including in the capital Taipei.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that tremors were also felt across the Taiwan Strait in Fujian province on mainland China.Home to 24 million people, Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.In March a 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded, though there was no significant damage or injuries reported.At least 17 people were killed when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast near Hualien in 2018.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

