One Dead In Shanghai Chemical Plant Explosion

By AFP News
 4 days ago
Shanghai authorities on Saturday announced an investigation into a massive chemical plant blaze that left one person dead and another injured in the first major industrial accident since the city lifted lockdown in early June. The fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. plant in outlying Jinshan district broke...

