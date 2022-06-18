ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Guardians eke out 2-1, 10-inning win over Dodgers

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fcD0_0gEif4Zp00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richie Palacios hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Anthony Gose escaped a jam in the ninth, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for their season-best fifth straight win.

Andrés Giménez had two hits, José Ramirez hit safely in his ninth straight game and Owen Miller scored the go-ahead run in the 10th as the automatic runner, helping Cleveland win despite having just one hit after the fourth inning.

Cody Bellinger homered and Trea Turner had three hits for the Dodgers to extend his hitting streak to 10-games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Suwinski’s 3rd HR lifts Bucs over Giants

Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
ClutchPoints

Willson Contreras, Cubs reach significant arbitration agreement

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Woman who drowned in Kanawha River was wanted by Ohio police

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Monday, June 20): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death. They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies say the body of a child who […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy