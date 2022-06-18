ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Bush continues to set records with 1985 song featured in 'Stranger Things'

By Jesse O'Neill
 4 days ago

She’s running up the charts!

British recording artist Kate Bush continued to take the charts by storm with a song that was last popular 37 years ago.

Bush’s eerie 1985 art-pop tune “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” set three all-time records Friday, thanks to its appearance in the Netflix sci-fi drama series “ Stranger Things .”

The 37-year-old resurgent hit now holds the record for the longest time ever taken for a single to reach No. 1, according to the Official Charts Company.

Bush, 63, can now also boast of being the oldest female artist to top the charts.

Additionally, she now holds the record for the longest gap between No. 1 singles. Her song “Wuthering Heights” was a top hit in the UK 44 years ago, when she was 19.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is getting a second chance thanks to its appearance in Season 4 of “Stranger Things”.
When “Running Up That Hill” was first released, it peaked in the No. 3 position.

“It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows,” Bush said in a statement earlier this month.

Bush said the reception from ‘Stranger Things’ fans has been “very touching.”
It’s not the first time a classic hit recharted after finding renewed appreciation from a recent pop culture moment.

In 2020, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song “Dreams” shot the band up to No. 3 on the Billboard charts after a TikTok clip of a man drinking cranberry juice and longboarding while listening to the breezy tune went viral.

With Post wires

