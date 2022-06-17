ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye baker finds sweetness after racist customer exchange

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix baker is getting some sweet support after an order was canceled over her race.

Victoria Hernandez, a licensed home baker and owner of Mariah's Butterfly Bakery, shared texts on social media of a racist exchange with a client.

The client wrote she was canceling her daughter's birthday cake order because she thought she was patronizing a "fellow American small business.”

“I see by your pictures that you are Mexican. And I can’t support you when there’s other hard working Americans...” the client wrote.

Hernandez, whose business is named after her daughter, told AZFamily.com Thursday that she obliged and didn't want to meet hate with more hate.

The Mexican American baker says she has been inundated with orders since sharing the remarks. She says all the support expressed online and off has helped.

