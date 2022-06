The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.

