PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky doctor agreed to pay $561,800 to resolve allegations that he violated the false claims act. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, the government’s complaint alleged that, between November 16, 2017, through August 28, 2020, Patrick C. Finney, M.D., located in Paducah, knowingly caused to be submitted, and conspired to submit and cause the submission of, more than $3million in false claims to Medicare.

