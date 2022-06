Former Seward resident Frank Baker shares a Summer Solstice memory from his childhood. Bivouacked high on the flanks of Bold Peak in the Chugach Range several years ago, I thought about this story from my boyhood in Seward in the 1950s…when on Summer Solstice…June 21…the longest day of the year, a friend and I sneaked out of our houses and prowled the town until the wee hours of the morning.

