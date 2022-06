Meta is updating its Community Feedback Policy to begin cracking down on people and businesses abusing its review system. Going forward, Facebook will apply stricter (opens in new tab) rules for what is allowed n Feedback posts. Apparently, some users and businesses were gaming the Community Feedback system to either trick people or manipulate reviews. Meta wants to keep things as honest as possible and (ideally) ensure people have a positive experience on Facebook.

INTERNET ・ 24 MINUTES AGO