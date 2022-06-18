ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Heat co-stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino reunite for a special screening during the Tribeca Festival

By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribeca festival, which opened on June 8, draws its last days before ending on Sunday, June 19. On Friday, the acclaimed crime drama Heat (1995) was among the films featured in the festival’s retrospective screenings segment. Its two leading men, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, were...

www.uktimenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Release Date Has Been Announced

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s official! We are going to have the time of our lives, AGAIN, as...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
POPSUGAR

Relive Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's 24-Year Love Story

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's love story is one for the ages. The friends turned lovers share a swoon-worthy meet-cute that would make for an epic rom-com (Psst! Netflix, are you taking notes?). The talented pair of actors have taken their real-life spark into reel life and lit up many Hollywood projects, having shared screens in titles like "Bridesmaids," "Spy," and Netflix's latest unique rom-com, "God's Favorite Idiot." In fact, the two love working together so much that you can almost always count on a Falcone cameo in the actress's work, much like spotting a brief appearance by the beloved comic book writer Stan Lee in the MCU.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De Niro
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Mykelti Williamson
Person
Tom Sizemore
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Wes Studi
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Vincent Hanna
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Ted Levine
Person
Robert De Niro
EW.com

Lisa Marie Presley says Austin Butler 'channeled' her dad in new making of Elvis special

Austin Butler may be earning raves from critics for his work in Elvis, but the most important seal of approval is coming from the Presley family itself. EW can announce a new special edition of 20/20 that will take viewers behind the making of Elvis, coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 will follow ABC News contributor Chris Connelly as he visits Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, and explores Presley's life and music as it will be retold at the movies.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Remembers The Duke on Father’s Day With Incredible Family Photo

John Wayne wore many hats during his acting career, whether they were of the cowboy variety or a soldier’s helmet. But how about another name for Duke. Let’s call him America’s Dad. And the John Wayne estate posted an amazing photograph Sunday in honor of Father’s Day. It’s Duke with his many kids and grandkids. It’s not clear when the photo was taken. But John Wayne looked happy and healthy. He loved his large family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
d1softballnews.com

This is how Angelina Jolie maintains her enviable figure

Maintaining a figure like that of Angelina Jolie does not seem easy, however, the secret consists of a strict exercise routine, the elimination of foods such as sugar and the consumption of four basic foods. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt started consuming insects on a trip to Cambodia and since then they have become her main dish. So if you like worms, crickets, tarantulas and coconut oil, you have the potential to easily achieve a figure as slim as the Lara Croft performer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Named His Son Ethan After His Character in ‘The Searchers’

Beloved actor John Wayne had many notable movies to his credit but one of them was The Searchers, where he played Ethan Edwards. Wayne viewed his role in the John Ford film as one of his best. Well, he would make his first name even more meaningful. He would name one of his sons Ethan after his role. A sweet reminder about this comes from INSP TV and its Instagram account on Saturday. They put this out to remind viewers that The Searchers will be airing on the network.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca#Film Star
Collider

'Elvis on Tour' Captured The King of Rock as an Actual Human Being

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

Jackie Evancho Returns to Music With Stunning “Both Sides Now” Music Video

America’s Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho stars in her first music video after nearly two years. The 22 year old’s voice sounds better than ever in this new track. On June 17, Jackie Evancho returned to YouTube with a brand new music video for her rendition of “Both Sides Now” originally performed by Joni Mitchell. The simple music video features the singer lip syncing to the track in a scenic location. Jackie looks absolutely stunning in this music video. Even though she’s wearing a simple look, she absolutely rocks the white dress/jean jacket combination.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy