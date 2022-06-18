Heat co-stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino reunite for a special screening during the Tribeca Festival

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO