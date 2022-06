As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO