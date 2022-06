Those interested in participating in the 2022 Noblesville July 4th Parade presented by Gaylor Electric have until Wednesday, June 29 to submit entry forms. Participating in the 2022 “Stars and Stripes Forever in Noblesville” themed parade is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and get involved with a city tradition. Registration is available online at noblesvillefireworksfestival.com. The cost to participate is $25. The City of Noblesville is waiving the entry fee to all nonprofits organizations that want to take part. For more information about the parade, contact Amber Mink at [email protected].

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO