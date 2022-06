The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County man. On Monday deputies responded to the 900 block of Moorland Lane west of Lincolnton in reference to a missing person. Det. G. Killian reportedly learned from the man’s sister that the last time he was seen was on June 15, the sheriff’s office said. Attempts to contact the man by cellphone have gone unanswered.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO