Week-long closure on Anthony Road

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, work will begin on U.S. 31 at the 146th Street overpass bridge and will continue until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 27, weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, signs will be up to notify motorists the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will be closed and the number of off ramps will be reduced. This project is for preventative maintenance bridge work. Workers will put a polymeric overlay on the bridge deck to protect the surface from water and road salt damage. This overlay will also extend the life of the bridge deck by 10 to 15 years. This project is under the same contract that involves the 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 that will close after the completion of the roundabout at 161st Street and Union St.

