Hamilton County, IN

Week-long closure on Anthony Road

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on or after Monday, June 20, Anthony Road between State Road 38 and 216th Street...

readthereporter.com

Current Publishing

All aboard: Nickel Plate Express opens Hobbs Station

Nickel Plate Express passengers will now enjoy a true boarding station experience when riding the train north through Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad, a nonprofit that operates the train, opened the renovated Hobbs Station June 11. A $1.6 million renovation of historic Hobbs Station included new boarding platforms, landscaping,...
readthereporter.com

This weekend: Having a ham radio ‘Field Day’ in Carmel

Hamilton County amateur radio operators will participate in the national Amateur Radio Relay League’s Field Day starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Road, Carmel. Sponsors of the event include the Central Indiana Amateur Radio Association...
CARMEL, IN
County
Hamilton County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
WTHR

$10 million in construction begins on Marion County's worst roads

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads. Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Crash involving car, semi and train ties up traffic

No injuries were reported following a crash Tuesday morning involving a passenger car, a semi tractor-trailer and a train. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 9 a.m. to Nucor Road and C.R. 300S regarding the crash. A preliminary investigation indicates the passenger car — a...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on WB I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two lanes of westbound I-465 are closed on the southwest side after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The closure affects I-465 drivers between S. Harding Street to Mann Road. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved, but initial reports indicated possibly as many as six...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Pennsylvania man has died due to a motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a mechanical issue with the front tire caused Martin Henneman’s motorcycle to leave the roadway coming to an abrupt stop. The crash happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person killed, another injured in Tuesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Johnson Addition, Wilson Village residents prepare to remonstrate against proposed 6-story mixed-use redevelopment project

Residents living in two of Carmel’s oldest neighborhoods say they are concerned about the impact of a planned redevelopment and worry it could affect their quality of life. Homeowners in the Johnson Addition and Wilson Village neighborhoods are planning to address the city’s board of zoning appeals this month about a $133 million project that would redevelop the site of a former AT&T building at 210 3rd Ave. SW and two homes on Emerson Road behind it. The development is being proposed by developers Pure Development, Buckingham Companies, Third Street Ventures and Merchants Bank.
CARMEL, IN
Traffic
readthereporter.com

Overpass closure this weekend on U.S. 31 at 146th Street

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, work will begin on U.S. 31 at the 146th Street overpass bridge and will continue until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 27, weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, signs will be up to notify motorists the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will be closed and the number of off ramps will be reduced. This project is for preventative maintenance bridge work. Workers will put a polymeric overlay on the bridge deck to protect the surface from water and road salt damage. This overlay will also extend the life of the bridge deck by 10 to 15 years. This project is under the same contract that involves the 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 that will close after the completion of the roundabout at 161st Street and Union St.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Patriotic look for Sheridan’s Museum

Members of the Sheridan Historical Society gathered recently to decorate the outside of the museum for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. (From left) Connie Pearson, Tom Godby, Dan Pickett (on the ladder), Lis Pickett, Bess Coppess, and Donna Jessup. There is still more decorating to do, but these folks made sure the town is off to a great start.
SHERIDAN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Local Hoosier speaks after remains of her missing father are identified after 34 years

INDIANAPOLIS – The daughter of an Indianapolis man whose remains were recently identified says she owes an IMPD detective for helping to bring closure to her family. Kim Turner has gone through a lot in the three decades since her father John Turner went missing. She says John was a great father and a great man. Even though her parents were divorced, Kim says her father would stay in contact and spend time with the family. She says he knew where they were every single day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Dog who's been at Indiana shelter for 430 days waits to get adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A dog's been at an Indiana shelter for 430 days and continues to wait for his forever family. Waylon is currently at the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Fishers, Indiana. He's a 7-year-old terrier, American Pit Bull-Mix. Waylon has been neutered. The shelter says Waylon...
FISHERS, IN

