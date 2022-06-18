ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Aspire awarded $697K public health grant

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded $697,743 from the Indiana State Department of Health through its Health Issues and Challenges Grant program, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year in response to the COVID pandemic. The grant will be used to address Indiana’s...

readthereporter.com

WIBC.com

Congressman Pence In the Hospital For Heart Procedure

COLUMBUS, Ind.–Rep. Greg Pence was admitted to the hospital over the weekend after complaining of “minor chest discomfort”. After Pence was admitted to Columbus Regional Hospital, he had what was described as a heart procedure. “I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek...
COLUMBUS, IN
readthereporter.com

Responsibility key to food pantry usage

This month’s column is about pantry food usage. Our mission is to provide no-questions-asked meals for neighbors who otherwise might go hungry. Presently, volunteers’ stock over 7,000 meals a month through 42 central Indiana pantries. Our desire is to stretch those meals as far as we can and to as many families as possible. Rather than provide many meals for a few, we attempt to provide a few meals for many.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

This weekend: Having a ham radio ‘Field Day’ in Carmel

Hamilton County amateur radio operators will participate in the national Amateur Radio Relay League’s Field Day starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Road, Carmel. Sponsors of the event include the Central Indiana Amateur Radio Association...
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

State invests in future, Modernization of Indiana Manufacturing Operations through next round of Readiness Grants

INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced the sixth round of awards totaling nearly $4 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 43 Indiana businesses, supporting a projected $46.1 million in technology-enabled capital investment across Indiana. “Manufacturing is in Indiana’s DNA—we build things,”...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Report: Indiana among least patriotic states in America

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana has ranked near the bottom of a list of the most patriotic states in America. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Patriotic States in America, and Indiana ranked No. 44 out of the 50 U.S. states. The Hoosier state ranked 40th in civic engagement, and 35th in military engagement, leading to a total score of 34.43, according to WalletHub.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Experts explain what casinos do to Indiana's economy

TERRE HAUTE — Officials with Churchill Downs broke ground on the "Queen of Terre Haute" casino in Vigo County on Tuesday. The resort-style facility is predicted to bring $190 million in annual economic impact and create about 500 jobs. But what does that mean for the state?. The groundbreaking...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

AES Indiana customers could see nearly 19% rate increase this fall

INDIANAPOLIS – At a time when budgets are already tight, things could get worse for AES Indiana customers to the tune of a nearly 19% rate increase this fall. The utility company has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to approve its request for a rate hike. The request came to light Friday when AES filed its Fuel Adjustment Clause tracker. The clause allows utilities to adjust customer prices based on fluctuations in fuel costs.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Carville: Indiana Democrats Are Behind, but Have a Window of Opportunity

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The campaign manager of Bill Clinton’s presidential victory 30 years ago says Indiana Democrats are making the right moves to rebuild the party. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 10 years, and James Carville acknowledges in some Indiana counties, that’s not about to change. But he argues gerrymandering makes Indiana seem redder than it is, and says divisions among Republicans create an opportunity for Democrats at the state level.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Plainfield Walmart Distribution Warehouse fire reports made public

It has been three months since the Walmart Distribution Warehouse in Plainfield and the effects are still being felt, in the air. The March 16th smoke that was seen for miles made it into the homes right around the corner. This is a problem because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took air and soil samples 12 hours after the fire started and found some alarming results during their week-long samplings. Their reports were made public this week.
PLAINFIELD, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Some Hoosiers get tax notices, even though they don't owe anything

Some Hoosiers have gotten notices from the state that they have unpaid taxes that were due earlier this year, only to find out days later, they owe nothing. The letters threaten that the state will issue a tax warrant if people don’t respond within a few weeks. But some Hoosiers who received them said, when they checked the state’s online tax portal just a few days later, they didn’t owe anything.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Overpass closure this weekend on U.S. 31 at 146th Street

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, work will begin on U.S. 31 at the 146th Street overpass bridge and will continue until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 27, weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, signs will be up to notify motorists the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will be closed and the number of off ramps will be reduced. This project is for preventative maintenance bridge work. Workers will put a polymeric overlay on the bridge deck to protect the surface from water and road salt damage. This overlay will also extend the life of the bridge deck by 10 to 15 years. This project is under the same contract that involves the 161st Street bridge over U.S. 31 that will close after the completion of the roundabout at 161st Street and Union St.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this week were expected to reach record territory, and air conditioning will be a must. Electric companies will keep a close eye on how much power is going across the grid. As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency, a growing need exists to prepare the electric grid for a volatile future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

