Babylon, NY

Join the Town of Babylon in Commemorating Juneteenth

townofbabylon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth celebrates African American freedom and culture and honors those who were emancipated some 157 years ago in Galveston, Texas. As referenced in this easttexashistory.org piece, “By the end of the Civil War, Galveston had been blockaded, besieged,...

www.townofbabylon.com

