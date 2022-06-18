ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville Elk rises to state position

By The Reporter
 4 days ago

President Geoff Robinson plans to better promote organization. On June 4, Noblesville's own Geoff Robinson was sworn in as President of the Indiana Elks Association. The Reporter spoke to Robinson about his new role and the personal reason behind one of his goals for the organization. "As president...

WTHR

Indiana schools struggling with teacher shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools across Indiana are feeling the pressure to fill open teaching positions as the fall school year approaches. School leaders say if they aren't filled, it could impact your child's education. "This is the time of year where we're looking for those applicants, we are looking,...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

This weekend: Having a ham radio ‘Field Day’ in Carmel

Hamilton County amateur radio operators will participate in the national Amateur Radio Relay League’s Field Day starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Road, Carmel. Sponsors of the event include the Central Indiana Amateur Radio Association...
CARMEL, IN
WOWO News

3Rivers Credit Union Expanding More Within Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is planning to expand in central Indiana.. The credit union says it will invest $7.5 million to build three branch locations in Muncie, Pendleton, and Fortville. 3Rivers is working with Fort Wayne-based Strategic Growth Advisors on the design and construction of the facilities. Each 3,000-square-foot building will feature an open concept with separate rooms for business, mortgage, and investment services, as well as separate drive-thru lanes, and ATMs. Despite the pandemic, the credit union tells Inside Indiana Business it has continued to experience organic growth in new members, deposits, and loan volume. 3Rivers currently has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves more than 110,000 members. The branches are expected to open by the end of the year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Ball State student crowned Miss Indiana 2022

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
Gerald “Jerry” Graham

Gerald “Jerry” Graham, 76, Noblesville, passed away on June 15, 2022, after a year-long battle with cancer. Jerry was born on September 27, 1945, to Delmar and Mildred Graham in Valparaiso. After graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1963, he went on to study Accounting at Indiana University. It was there he met the love of his life, Mary Margaret Light, and they wed on January 20, 1968.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
"Hoosier common sense," Indiana's AG defends transgender sports decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's attorney general is defending a new state law regarding transgender girls and sports. It prevents transgender girls from playing girls' sports. How do you feel schools or states should handle transgender athletes and the teams they play on?. AG Todd Rokita filed a brief opposing...
INDIANA STATE
Still time to take part in Noblesville July 4th parade

Those interested in participating in the 2022 Noblesville July 4th Parade presented by Gaylor Electric have until Wednesday, June 29 to submit entry forms. Participating in the 2022 “Stars and Stripes Forever in Noblesville” themed parade is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and get involved with a city tradition. Registration is available online at noblesvillefireworksfestival.com. The cost to participate is $25. The City of Noblesville is waiving the entry fee to all nonprofits organizations that want to take part. For more information about the parade, contact Amber Mink at [email protected].
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Responsibility key to food pantry usage

This month’s column is about pantry food usage. Our mission is to provide no-questions-asked meals for neighbors who otherwise might go hungry. Presently, volunteers’ stock over 7,000 meals a month through 42 central Indiana pantries. Our desire is to stretch those meals as far as we can and to as many families as possible. Rather than provide many meals for a few, we attempt to provide a few meals for many.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana’s Mitch envy

INDIANAPOLIS – Call it Mitch envy. Shortly after the university announced last Friday he was stepping away from the job he truly loved for the past decade, Purdue President Mitch Daniels’s various text, email and phone inboxes began filling up. Hoosiers were urging Daniels to run for governor, for president, for mayor of Carmel or Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All aboard: Nickel Plate Express opens Hobbs Station

Nickel Plate Express passengers will now enjoy a true boarding station experience when riding the train north through Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad, a nonprofit that operates the train, opened the renovated Hobbs Station June 11. A $1.6 million renovation of historic Hobbs Station included new boarding platforms, landscaping,...
Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this week were expected to reach record territory, and air conditioning will be a must. Electric companies will keep a close eye on how much power is going across the grid. As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency, a growing need exists to prepare the electric grid for a volatile future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local Hoosier speaks after remains of her missing father are identified after 34 years

INDIANAPOLIS – The daughter of an Indianapolis man whose remains were recently identified says she owes an IMPD detective for helping to bring closure to her family. Kim Turner has gone through a lot in the three decades since her father John Turner went missing. She says John was a great father and a great man. Even though her parents were divorced, Kim says her father would stay in contact and spend time with the family. She says he knew where they were every single day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dog who's been at Indiana shelter for 430 days waits to get adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A dog's been at an Indiana shelter for 430 days and continues to wait for his forever family. Waylon is currently at the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Fishers, Indiana. He's a 7-year-old terrier, American Pit Bull-Mix. Waylon has been neutered. The shelter says Waylon...
FISHERS, IN
Caleb Swanigan, Former Purdue Basketball Standout, Has Died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout, Caleb Swanigan, has died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he died of natural causes. Swanigan was born in Indianapolis and went to Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. He won Indiana’s Mr....
FORT WAYNE, IN
3-month closure to fuel Lafayette Square Mall renovation

INDIANAPOLIS – The development firm behind the planned $20 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis plans to close the property over a three month period to further renovation efforts. Sojos Capital says the move will bring the Window to the World transformation to fruition more quickly. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

