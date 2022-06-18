Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is planning to expand in central Indiana.. The credit union says it will invest $7.5 million to build three branch locations in Muncie, Pendleton, and Fortville. 3Rivers is working with Fort Wayne-based Strategic Growth Advisors on the design and construction of the facilities. Each 3,000-square-foot building will feature an open concept with separate rooms for business, mortgage, and investment services, as well as separate drive-thru lanes, and ATMs. Despite the pandemic, the credit union tells Inside Indiana Business it has continued to experience organic growth in new members, deposits, and loan volume. 3Rivers currently has nearly $2 billion in assets and serves more than 110,000 members. The branches are expected to open by the end of the year.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO