10 Things You Didn’t Know about Generation Drag

We rely so heavily on the internet that one can’t help but think about what we might do without it at this point, right? People live on the internet most days when they can afford it. Those that aren’t able to find their way to the internet are often looked at as though they’re weird, poor, or somehow lesser in a big way. And yet, they can be counted as the lucky ones at times since, let’s face it, the internet is kind of like the real world, there’s danger everywhere, but we choose not to see it at times simply because it’s not convenient, or we don’t have the time for it. Unfortunately, this is what some folks are looking for when they get online and decide to cause mayhem of one sort or another. In Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, it becomes pretty clear through one account after another that the internet is seen as a tool by many people, but one that deviants can use to manipulate people in a horribly efficient manner that is highly illegal, but ultimately damaging in several ways.
