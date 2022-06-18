10 Things You Didn’t Know about Generation Drag

To be fair, it’s very likely that an Exorcist reboot is going to be something that will split the fanbase that has existed for decades since a lot of folks don’t want to see a remake that might try to recapture the feeling of the first movie, and others are willing to give it a shot. The truth of this is that the first Exorcist is held up by a lot of people as being one of the scariest movies ever created, and there’s a good reason for this. Back when it first came out, this movie was by far one of the most controversial features that was lambasted by a lot of people who thought that it was one of the evilest movies ever made. In this day and age, the effects are, of course, seen as rather simple and not at all difficult to figure out, at least for those in the industry. But despite this, The Exorcist is still a movie that many would agree changed the horror genre in that day and age, and it’s a tale that is considered to be sacrosanct by many horror fans.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO