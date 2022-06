With Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list for at least two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to Eddy Alvarez on Sunday for only his second career start in right field. While much of the attention went to how the Dodgers lineup would manage without Betts in the leadoff spot — even if he has been mired in a slump — his absence defensively wound up moving into the spotlight.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO