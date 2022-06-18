Friday After 5, RiverPark Center adjusting to split

While Friday nights in Owensboro have continued to be geared toward entertaining the community, some clear changes have been made.

Before the summer began, it was announced in January that Friday After 5 — the 16-week summer-long series of free outdoor concerts, vendors and more — would be shifting to the west.

The main stage, originally located behind the performing arts theater RiverPark Center, would move to the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront among other modifications.

In March, RiverPark Center announced its own 21-and-over entertainment series “DownTown Live” — effectively showing the end of its partnership with FA5.

The entities had history dating back to July 11, 1997 under the name “Fridays After 5,” where the entertainment was hosted in what is now known as the Atmos Courtyard at the RiverPark Center.

“DownTown Live” made its 12-week debut on May 13, with Friday After 5 making a return for its 26th season one week later.

While the changes were sudden, FA5 has been taking it in.

“We’re happy with our move to the west,” said Francine Marseille, executive director for FA5. “...Our biggest challenge (has) been learning a new set up down at the other end, but all of our vendors and food trucks are exceptionally happy.”

Both Marseille and Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, confirmed that the separation was in regards to “a financial issue.”

“Our stance was to continue what we did (from) last year to this year, with absolutely no financial increase,” Jorn said. “Prior to that, there was absolutely no financial compensation from Friday After 5 to the RiverPark Center.

“With increased cost of things, we looked to a minimal amount to help offset our expenses. Not to completely cover it; just to offset some of them. And it was minimal — I mean, deal of the century minimal.”

Both parties refused to provide the cost difference that caused the two entities to part ways.

Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher, the entertainment chair for the FA5 board, said that the separation has been “unfortunate.”

“We just weren’t able to come to an agreement,” Wilcher said.

Despite this, Marseille is looking on the positives with the new setup and the relationships that FA5 is building.

“We have great new partners (who have) really embraced Friday After 5; so we’re excited about what we’re doing (with) all the new space,” she said.

While the separation could cause concerns regarding attendance, Marseille said that hasn’t been the case.

“We’ve been getting the exact same amount or more people because there’s so much more space. I think our biggest complaint has been (that) we can’t dance on grass,” she said.

She said that the first and third weeks saw more 700 people at the new Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront spread out among three lawns of space and the riverwalk.

Owensboro resident Mike Gross, who has been attending FA5 on-and-off for about five years, personally hasn’t seen a problem with the number of people coming out for the most part.

“From my perspective, it’s always been very well attended, except when you get to football season. Then it starts dying off,” Gross said. “But this time of the year, it always seems like it’s been very well attended.”

And the separation hasn’t personally affected him.

“It really hasn’t (had) an impact from my standpoint,” Gross said. “The event is about the music, so I’m just going to go where the music’s at.”

Larry Rust of Evansville has been attending FA5 about three-to-four times a year for the past five-to-six years and observed it a little differently while looking over the Ohio River at about 6:30 p.m.

“It’s not as busy as it used to be — I don’t why; maybe COVID created that issue,” Rust said. “I remember coming down here four or five years ago and this whole place was packed around this time, a little after.”

Jorn said he wasn’t surprised regarding the numbers for “DownTown Live” but has been keen on bringing out different groups of people each week through the weekly themes the event honors.

“It’s pretty much about what I expected,” Jorn said. “I knew that it would be … slow; people got to catch on and all that.”

But Jorn said that he has seen a growth in attendance each week, with many of them being people who he has not seen in the area before.

“We’re seeing kind of the young professionals coming down here and enjoying their time with their peers and that keeps going,” he said. “I’m excited about that.”

Marseille and Jorn are aware of the chatter of the public’s concerns of the differences this year, but are hopeful that people will be open-minded to the new respective setups.

“...Some people are very used to our old location (since) we were there for 25 years … and now it’s something new and fresh …,” Marseille said. “It’s just getting people to understand that the change is good and it’s growing for Friday After 5.”

“There’s one thing that always happens with change; when people see something that’s different, they think something is being taken away from them,” Jorn said. “I have not canceled anything or swapped anything for something else. We’re doing all the things that we’ve always ever done before; I’m just adding to it. ...We’re just adding to our patron base, we’re just adding to how accessible and how we serve our community.”

While Wilcher’s primary role is geared toward booking the FA5’s acts, he is hopeful that there will be a possible resolution in the future.

“I would love to see some sort of reconciliation,” he said. “I think the biggest thing — strictly in my opinion — it’s kind of causing some misconception because a lot of people are assuming things. I think it would be best for the community to figure out some way for all of us to work together.”

Wilcher has a personal connection with the Atmos Courtyard, as his band The Velvet Bombers performed there for years and called it the group’s “home turf.”

But he is proud of the work that Marseille and FA5 have done thus far with the changes that have been made despite the criticism and hopes for the best for each event.

“We both want to do good, I think. I think that’s the goal,” Wilcher said.