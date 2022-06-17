ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

It’s the Purrfect Time to Adopt a Cat

sumtercountyfl.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumter County, FL – June is Adopt-A-Cat Month, in part because it marks the height of “kitten season,” when large litters of kittens are born and often end up in animal shelters. While many of the kittens at the Sumter County Animal Shelter are not yet adoptable because of their age...

sumtercountyfl.gov

