KGET staff volunteers at the Mission at Kern County for Nexstar Founders Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was Nexstar Founder’s Day and each year KGET and its staff choose a way to serve our community. This year we chose the Mission at Kern County.

The Mission feeds hundreds of people every day making an estimated 200,000 meals a year for those in need. Today, KGET staffers jumped in to the kitchen to prepare meals and some others worked to landscape its garden.

Of course, Friday isn’t the only day staff at the Mission at Kern County could use help. They need volunteers all year round. To find out more about what the Mission at Kern County does visit their website or call 661-325-0863.

