Father's Day is a holiday that I always treasure. It is such a special day to celebrate dads, show them our gratitude and appreciation, and remind them how much they mean to us, today and every day. On this Father's Day, I thank fathers, including foster and adoptive fathers, across our state for the immense love they show to their children and for the strength they provide to their families. I hope we can all keep this loving spirit of Father's Day in our hearts and minds year-round. An extra hug, a heartfelt thank you, and spending time together are some of the little things that can make the bond of family grow even stronger!

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO