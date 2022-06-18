Video: Naked man dances atop LAPD cruiser
A nude man damaged a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle in Hollywood Friday morning after he danced on its...ktla.com
A nude man damaged a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle in Hollywood Friday morning after he danced on its...ktla.com
Everyday, In the mind of every Homeless: no hope, addiction, hate, anger, frustration, stress, many disappointments, jobless, suicidal tendencies, hunger list goes on and on this all adds up to "MENTAL ILLNESS."
Job security for law enforcement, probation, parole, court staff. More bills the tax payers have to pay. All because of this 🤡
Comments / 42