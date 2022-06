As KMSP-TV says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered Minneapolis to immediately hire more police officers or prove why it can’t. The city charter gives Mayor Jacob Frey a ‘clear legal duty’ to maintain at least 731 officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, justices wrote in their Monday afternoon order. They returned the case to a Hennepin County judge to handle the details and set a date for the city to provide evidence of its staffing efforts. In keeping with the court’s usual practice, only Chief Justice Lorie Gildea signed the order. The court does not release how the other six justices came down.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO