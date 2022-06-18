ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

Vigil held for 14 year old murder victim in 1994 cold case

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vigil was held Friday for 14-year-old Jenny...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose shooting victim has 'life-threatening' injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The victim of a shooting in San Jose Tuesday evening has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the police department said. San Jose Police units are currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castro Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castro Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime. The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the...
HAYWARD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to deadly alleged DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Mateo woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 58 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges. Ayana Council, 27, is held without bail and due back in court July 1. A prosecutor said Council has two […]
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Vigil#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Shots Fired During Attempted Robbery/Carjacking In Downtown Danville Tuesday

At around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Danville Police received notification of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo. Police advised residents to avoid the area. Several suspects attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block...
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
padailypost.com

Two teens arrested in murder

This story was printed first in Thursday’s Daily Post. To get important local news first, pick up a copy of the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer Two teenagers were arrested yesterday (June 15) in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy from East Palo Alto.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord police arrest man who threatened to ignite gas station

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police arrested a man on multiple charges Monday night after he became confrontational with an officer and climbed onto the roof of a gas station before threatening to light it on fire, police said. The incident began with a routine traffic stop Monday at a time...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Marina District.Police said homicide detectives were working the shooting. Officers from the Northern station responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.Police said the victim was located near that intersection. Police did not offer any details about the victim's identity or possible suspects.SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.Vaswani asked that anyone that saw the shooting, had video related to the incident or might provide additional information on the incident call SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Leandro Police Investigate Anti-Asian Graffiti as Hate Crime

Police in San Leandro are investigating a hate crime this weekend after someone vandalized a home's garage and a sign with anti-Asian messages. About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a Realtor sign was found spray-painted with an anti-Asian epithet, at a home in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, San Leandro police said.
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy