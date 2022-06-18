ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Main Street America recognizes Homer, Ruston programs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Louisiana communities are among 20 across the state designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America programs. Accredited status is Main Street America's top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach. North Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main...

brproud.com

Louisiana issue funds for housing assistance, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Community Development has dispersed over $100 million in federal housing assistance to over 20,000 Louisiana residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program focuses on paying rent that’s past due and utility costs from April 2020. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

State Distributes More Than $100 Million in Pandemic Housing Assistance to 20,000+ Louisiana Residents: Funds Still Available; Apply Now

The Louisiana Office of Community Development has distributed more than $100 million in federal housing assistance to more than 20,000 residents through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded COVID-19 relief program. Funds are still available for eligible residents who apply now. The program focuses on paying past-due...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Juneteenth celebrations echo through parish

Ruston and Grambling residents celebrated Juneteenth throughout last week with a music festival, a charity walk, a parade and much more. For the Miss Juneteenth pageant, Kesynce Brewster-Daniel was crowned as this year’s winner, Gabrielle Simmons was named Junior Miss Juneteenth and Briley Kent was named Little Miss Juneteenth.
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, June 20, 2022: The next 12 months

The mid-year point approaches, which prompted us to think about what’s ahead for Magnolia and Columbia County during the next 12 months. There will be a new hotel under construction near SAU. Bids will be let for the next phase of U.S. 82 widening in Columbia County. PotlatchDeltic should be into its $130 million Waldo mill redux. There may be movement toward new housing construction in Magnolia during the next 12 months. Waiting to see what the Magnolia School District has planned for unspent economic stimulus funds resulting from COVID legislation. The city presses forward with property condemnations, and there could be some notable properties coming up. We expect to hear more from Albemarle Corporation about expanded operations at its Columbia County facilities. But other major companies – Anthony, Doman, Commercial Metals, Weyerhaeuser, Hydro-Alumax, Southern Aluminum, Texas CLT – all are quiet. SAU may surprise us but we suspect it is in a holding pattern with new facilities until the dust from Henderson State’s implosion settles. Lithium? This may later prove to be a transition period from 2020-21’s talk, to 2023-24 action. Change comes slowly in small-town South Arkansas, but it does come.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards Richland Parish School Board $121,565 in energy-efficient program grants

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools. According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565. Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022: U.S. 82 widening phase complete

The road building equipment is gone. The construction signs are down. Aside from some landscaping work, the most expensive highway construction project ever built in Columbia County is history. U.S. 82 from U.S. 79 to County Road 27 is now five continuous lanes of highway with rebuilt intersections, an improved railroad crossing, and a new bridge over Big Creek. The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the 5.77-mile project in January 2020 to J.B. James Construction of Baton Rouge, LA for $34,222,056.60. J.B. James Construction also built the 4.2 miles of five lane from County Road 525 to the north intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 79 north, which was bid in March 2016 for $22,175,162.47. James still has equipment and materials at a couple of marshalling yards but we expect them to be gone soon, as well. Until the next phase. The state is expected to bid the segment from CR 27 to the 82-Arkansas 98 intersection west of Waldo later this year. Also expected to be bid is the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on U.S. 82 west – a project that must be done before the widening work can be completed in western Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Holy Cross provides basic services to Shreveport’s homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Church of the Holy Cross founded Hope House in 2004 to provide basic services to the homeless. Some of the services they provide are mailboxes, phones, clothing, showers, washers, and dryers. The disadvantaged can also get daily meals, bus passes, and education on how to be independent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Juneteenth an official federal holiday, starting Monday

The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday. Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery. Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Master Sergeant Shepherd moves bases

Master Sergeant Shepherd was an instructor assigned to the Elite 372 Training Squadron, Detachment 5 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. He is being moved to Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri. Shepherd teaches equipment systems and inspection procedures, administers written and criterion examinations, researches, and writes and revises...
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Announcement of plans for Historic Rubenstein’s Department Store Downtown coming Tuesday

For years, the Rubenstein’s Department Store in the center of downtown’s business district was the place people went for clothing, shoes, and a variety of household items. The so-called ‘Shopping Center of the Ark-La-Tex’ had a remarkable 60-year run at the Milam Street location, from 1927 to its closing in 1987. For the more than 30 years since then, the space has been vacant, used mainly for storage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Governor sends LSP and DOC to help with staffing shortages at youth facilities

After recent incidents at the Bridge City Center for Youth and the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, Governor John Bel Edwards has directed the Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to provide personnel to those facilities to help with staffing shortages. Office of Juvenile Justice Spokesperson Nicolette Gordon says they welcome the governor’s assistance…
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

City of Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday, June 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will open cooling centers at SPAR facilities on Monday, June 20. The public will have access to air conditioned facilities, free bottled water and designated seating areas. The centers will be open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Scroggs selected as first runner-up at Miss Louisiana Competition

Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Makenzie Scroggs was first runner-up at the past weekend’s Miss Louisiana Competition in Monroe. Former Miss Northwestern-Lady of the Bracelet and alumna Jourdan Waddell, Miss Belle of the Darbonne, was second runner-up. Scroggs received a $5,000 scholarship as first runner-up and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

VIDEO: Catalytic converter theives strike El Dorado, Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement officers are looking for help to find out who stole catalytic converters in El Dorado, Arkansas, and Bastrop, Louisiana, recently. Both the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Bastrop Police Department posted a call to action on Tuesday. UCSO said, “Crimestoppers is offering an award leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters in El Dorado and Union County. If you have information about who’s committing these thefts and assisting the suspects with the transport and sale of the catalytic converters please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.”
BASTROP, LA
KTAL

Shreveport-Bossier makes a weekend of celebrating Juneteenth

Saturday was packed with pre-Juneteenth celebrations in Shreveport-Bossier. Shreveport-Bossier makes a weekend of celebrating …. LDH: Children 6 months and up can now get COVID-19 …. Heat will intensify through the upcoming weekend. Unexpected home birth. “Taste of the future” first artificial intelligence-created …. Artificial intelligence-created craft beer to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
Natchitoches Times

Rising from the ashes: Owners determined to reopen

From the ashes we shall rise. Everyone has heard some variation of that phrase, but for one Natchitoches family, it is more than a phrase…it is a promise. Mariner’s owners Ben and Keri Fidelak definitely plan to reopen after the Sunday morning fire that dumped soot and ash on every indoor surface of their restaurant and completely destroyed their kitchen and storage areas.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

