Main Street America recognizes Homer, Ruston programs

The road building equipment is gone. The construction signs are down. Aside from some landscaping work, the most expensive highway construction project ever built in Columbia County is history. U.S. 82 from U.S. 79 to County Road 27 is now five continuous lanes of highway with rebuilt intersections, an improved railroad crossing, and a new bridge over Big Creek. The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the 5.77-mile project in January 2020 to J.B. James Construction of Baton Rouge, LA for $34,222,056.60. J.B. James Construction also built the 4.2 miles of five lane from County Road 525 to the north intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 79 north, which was bid in March 2016 for $22,175,162.47. James still has equipment and materials at a couple of marshalling yards but we expect them to be gone soon, as well. Until the next phase. The state is expected to bid the segment from CR 27 to the 82-Arkansas 98 intersection west of Waldo later this year. Also expected to be bid is the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on U.S. 82 west – a project that must be done before the widening work can be completed in western Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO