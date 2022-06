Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) launched the War on Melanoma to eliminate melanoma as a cause of death. Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced a new collaboration with OHSU’s War on Melanoma™. The War on Melanoma is a multi-faceted public health campaign with a focus on early detection and prevention of melanoma through various education, activism and research programs. The collaboration includes support of various aspects of the War on Melanoma program, including the Start Seeing Melanoma™ campaign and the Skin Crew.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO