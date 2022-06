Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. As a founding member of rock band Phish, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has a multi-faceted, Grammy-nominated career spanning numerous genres. He’s collaborated with artists such as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B. B. King and The Roots. He also received a Tony-nomination for Best Original Score for the music he co-wrote for the Broadway musical, "Hands on a Hardbody."

