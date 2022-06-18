Arts of our Members Exhibit

Legendary local storyteller, Scott Craig, adapted his latest book for the stage. His comedy, "Laughing in Leelanau," debuts. All proceeds benefit necessary upgrades for the Old Art Building's theater. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Scott Craig's book, a cocktail, & entry to the show.
Up North Pride Week in Traverse City promised to be extraordinary in June 2021. Though the pandemic had forced cancellation of the annual event in June 2020, the celebration in 2019 had shown remarkable support from business sponsors and welcomed more than 6,000 attendees. Adding something extra special to the...
Traverse City commissioners will consider possible changes to city zoning rules that would limit certain uses on the first floor of downtown buildings, vote to move ahead to hire three new Traverse City Fire Department firefighters, and approve permits for this year’s Traverse City Film Festival at their 7pm meeting tonight (Monday).
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Since the title track of his debut album "The Way It Is" topped the charts on BBC Radio One, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby has sold 11 million albums. Join Hornsby & his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, & jazz.
Facing year three of COVID-19, nationwide staffing shortages, and a busy northern Michigan summer, the team at Munson Medical Center (MMC) is getting used to a challenging new era for healthcare. The Ticker touched base with MMC President and CEO Matt Wille to find out where things stand right now for hospital staffing, capacity, and COVID-19 caseload.
Comments / 0