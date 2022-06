In an effort to make roadways safer, local police officers have increased traffic stops as well as enforcement of Indiana’s window tint and hands-free laws. Crawfordsville Police have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles with the entire windshield tinted and are making a concentrated effort to enforce Indiana’s window tint law. The law states windows must allow more than 30% of light in.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO